Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.07 Million

Brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce sales of $269.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $968.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 685.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $70.22 on Thursday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

