Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

HBMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $371.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

