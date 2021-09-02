Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. IBEX also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,355. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.47 million and a PE ratio of -45.79.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.