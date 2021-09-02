Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in iQIYI by 982.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $72,297,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

