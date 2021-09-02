Zacks: Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736,930 shares of company stock valued at $201,841,236 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Certara by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.