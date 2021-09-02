Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.70). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CMPI opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 122,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.