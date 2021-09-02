Zacks: Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INDI opened at $10.28 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,182,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

