Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post sales of $88.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.95 million to $88.44 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $393.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.16 million to $394.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $449.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.46 million to $451.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYCR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.