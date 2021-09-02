Zacks: Brokerages Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 187,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

