Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Smart Sand posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SND opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 348.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 579.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $139,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

