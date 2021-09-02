Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of TRHC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $783.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 106,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.