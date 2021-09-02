Zacks Investment Research Comments on Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elys Game Technology in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELYS opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

