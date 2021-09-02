Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce $42.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $137.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.37 million to $151.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.75 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,865,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,752 shares of company stock valued at $35,774,847 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.