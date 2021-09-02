Zap Market Capitalization Tops $11.60 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $210,663.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

