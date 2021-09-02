Zealium Tops One Day Volume of $9.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $37,648.76 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015659 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.47 or 0.00686761 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,874,281 coins and its circulating supply is 16,874,281 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.