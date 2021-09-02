Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $482.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $582.78 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

