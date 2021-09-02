Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00303734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00164386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00192254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002423 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

