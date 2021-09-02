Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $109,994.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

