ZEON Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $95.77 million and approximately $542,570.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00812719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047683 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

