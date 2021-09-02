ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.01 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.06 or 0.00816753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047595 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

