Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $99.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00379266 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001522 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.55 or 0.01224781 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,973,305,959 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,838,806 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

