ZINC Trading Up 1,070.8% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 1,070.8% against the dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $27,000.72 and $508.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00804179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

