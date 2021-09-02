ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Trading 7% Higher

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.36. 177,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 467,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of ZIVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

