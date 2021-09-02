Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

ZTS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,993. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

