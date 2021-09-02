Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.64

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.64 and last traded at $208.44, with a volume of 21442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

