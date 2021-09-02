Zscaler (ZS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZS stock opened at $276.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.04. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,971 shares of company stock worth $32,695,202 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.