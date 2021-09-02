ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 143.6% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

