Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.