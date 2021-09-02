Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,903,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

