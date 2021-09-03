$0.03 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PING shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.