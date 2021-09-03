$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:GHG opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

