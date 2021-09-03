$0.18 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,050. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.