$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ROAD stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Construction Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Construction Partners by 118,214.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

