$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

