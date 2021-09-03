-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.44). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $235.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.59 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

