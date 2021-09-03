-$0.62 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 20,510 shares valued at $1,076,682. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 40.7% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP boosted its position in Anterix by 9.0% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,510. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

