$0.62 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. DexCom posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $539.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.13. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $555.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

