0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $28.47 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $222,193.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

