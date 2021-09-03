$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.95. Tesla posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $732.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.57. Tesla has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $451,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 44.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $69,616,000 after buying an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

