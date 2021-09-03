$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

FTV opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 13.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 20.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

