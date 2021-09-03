$1.32 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $469.54 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.97.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

