$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

