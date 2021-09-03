$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Post reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.