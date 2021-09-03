109,440 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. Avantor accounts for about 1.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 33,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,822 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,210. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

