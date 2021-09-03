10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $887,400.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $851,550.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

