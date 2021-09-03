$12.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post $12.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $47.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.08 billion to $47.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $52.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 253,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

