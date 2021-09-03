12,212 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

