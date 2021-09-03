125,000 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

