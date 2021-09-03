$129.55 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce sales of $129.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the lowest is $126.40 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $524.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

