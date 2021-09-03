$134.65 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce $134.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.97 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $602.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

NYSE STNG opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

